John Cleese Blasts Black Lives Matter, Liberal Silence amid Easter Massacre of Nigerian Christians by Islamist Terrorists

British comic legend John Cleese has blasted Black Lives Matter and the wider liberal elites for their collective silence in the wake of the Easter massacre of Christians in Nigeria who were targeted by Islamic terrorists.

“It looks rather as though Black Lives Don’t Matter,” Cleese lamented on his social media account.

He further added a sideswipe of liberal media by observing, “Also, writing about it would damage the image of the murderers who killed these poor people.”

The 86-year-old actor/comedian was responding to a post from the Chair of the DOJ Task Force to Combat Antisemitism and Senior Counsel at The Justice Department, Leo Terrell, who had posited, “Why isn’t the world talking about the massacre of Christians by Islamist terrorists??!!!!”

As Breitbart News reported, Nigerian Christians experienced deadly suspected jihadist attacks in at least five states on Easter Sunday, the holiest day on the Christian calendar – involving direct attacks on Easter services, mass abductions, and indiscriminate firing on local victims.

The attacks followed a massacre that killed at least 30 people on Palm Sunday, the Sunday before Easter that marks the opening of Holy Week, in Plateau state, one of the deadliest places in Nigeria to practice the Christian faith.

Human rights experts routinely rank Nigeria the deadliest place in the world to practice Christianity as a result of the large annual death tolls of Christians in targeted attacks.

Some are noticing in the West but for the most part the massacre of Christ’s followers is widely ignored.

Christianity is frequently cited as the most persecuted religion in the world.

Data indicates over 380 million Christians experience high levels of discrimination or persecution, with incidents increasing across Africa, Asia, and in Western nations.

Approximately one in seven Christians worldwide face high persecution, rising to one in five in Africa.