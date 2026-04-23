Andy Cohen Trashes ‘F**king Idiot’ Joe Rogan for Endorsing Spencer Pratt for LA Mayor

Talk show host Andy Cohen, The Real Housewives franchise executive producer, trashed podcaster Joe Rogan for endorsing former reality television star Spencer Pratt and his run for Mayor of Los Angeles.

Rogan recently hosted Pratt on his podcast in which gave him his blessing to run for Mayor of Los Angeles.

“Listen, man, I’m voting for you. I can’t vote for you, but I’m rooting for you,” said Rogan, who lives in Texas. “I mean, if I lived in Los Angeles, no question whatsoever, I would vote for you.”

Pratt said that he never wanted to run for political office but only decided to run after the destructive wildfires.

“What happened was after spending a year uncovering how my house and my parents’ house burned down, and my neighbors burned alive, and 7,000 houses burned, and then I realized there’s a cover-up going on, all the negligence, and I keep posting about it, and I have all the facts, I have all the whistleblowers, I have all the evidence,” Pratt said.

“And I see that nobody is stepping up to run against the mayor that’s responsible for this disaster and so many other disasters,” he added.

Speaking with Kristin Cavallari on Tuesday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live, Andy Cohen called Rogan a “fucking idiot.”

“Oh, Rogan. The great mind …” Andy sarcastically said.

“I know!” laughed Kristin.

“Joe fucking Rogan. You’re a fucking idiot,” exclaimed Cohen.

A recent study showed that a majority of Los Angeles (L.A.) residents are “less satisfied” with their quality of life as the mayoral election looms. Surveying 1,400 L.A. County residents between March 15-29 with a 2.6 percent margin of error, the UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs study showed that Angelenos are overall “less satisfied” with their quality of life.