Broadway Theater Fire Prompts ‘Book of Mormon’ Cancellations

May 5 (UPI) — A three-alarm fire at Manhattan’s Eugene O’Neill Theatre Monday has prompted the cancellation of some performances of the Tony-winning musical, The Book of Mormon.

“Out of an abundance of caution and concern for the safety of the cast and company of The Book of Mormon and our audiences, performances for The Book of Mormon will be cancelled on Tuesday, May 5 and Wednesday, May 6,” the show’s producers said on social media.

The Hollywood Reporter said one firefighter sustained minor injuries during the incident, but everyone who worked in the building was accounted for and escaped unharmed.

The blaze is believed to have started in the electrical room between the building’s fourth and fifth floors.

Flames also broke out between the fifth floor and the roof.

“The building is going to be out of service, pending repairs,” said David Simms, an assistant chief at the New York Fire Department, per The New York Times. “There’s been substantial damage on the fourth floor, in the electrical room, which contains lighting equipment and hanging chandeliers.”

Created by Trey Parker, Robert Lopez and Matt Stone, the show has been seen by nearly 6 million people at the theater since it opened on Broadway 15 years ago.

The original Broadway cast featured Josh Gad, Andrew Rannells, Rory O’Malley and Nikki M. James.