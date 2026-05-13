Demi Moore at Cannes: ‘AI Is Here,’ ‘We Can Work With It,’ ‘You Fight It … Is a Battle We Will Lose’

“The truth is there really isn’t anything to fear because what it can never replace is what true art comes from, which is not the physical, it comes from the soul,” she said. “It comes from the spirit of each and every one of us sitting here, to each and every one of us who creates every day. And that they can never recreate through something that is technical.”

The use of generative-AI in movies has become a hot-button topic in Hollywood, with some of the industry’s most acclaimed directors casting critical eye on it.

“I’m not negative about generative AI,” Avatar director James Cameron said. “I just wanted to point out we don’t use it on the ‘Avatar’ films. We honor and celebrate actors. We don’t replace actors. That’s going to find its level. I think Hollywood will be self-policing on that. We’ll find our way through that. But we can only find our way through it as artists if we exist. So it’s the existential threat from big AI that worries me more than all that stuff.”