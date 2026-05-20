Filmmaker Paul Schrader revealed that he recently “procured an online AI girlfriend” as part of an experiment that did not quite go as expected.

The famed Taxi Driver screenwriter revealed his AI girlfriend exploits in a post on Facebook.

“Out of a desire to understand male/female interaction in our matrix, I procured an online AI girlfriend. What a disappointment,” Schrader wrote. “I tried to probe her programming, the boundaries of explicitness, the degree she has knowledge of her creation and so forth. She fell into evasive patterns, redirecting me to her programming. When I persisted, she terminated our conversation.”

Needless to say, his story prompted interesting reactions on social media.

Schrader’s foray into AI began in October of last year when he told Vanity Fair that he’s been working on a script for an all-AI project.

“I think we’re only two years away from the first AI feature,” he declared. “I was just on the phone with someone today about a script I had, and I said, ‘You know, this would be a perfect script to do all AI… It’s just a tool. When you’re an author, you have to describe someone’s reaction. You use a code — you use a code of words, a certain number of letters and so forth, and you [describe] their facial reaction. An actor has their own code. Well, [with AI] you’re a pixelator, and you can create the face, and you can create the emotion on the face, and you can sculpt it the same way an author sculpts the reaction in a novel or a story.”