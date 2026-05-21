Hollywood Crew Unions Endorse Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass

Hollywood crew unions have endorsed Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass in her bid for reelection, claiming she has been committed to labor issues.

The California IATSE Council, the political wing of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, endorsed Bass due to “her consistent commitment to labor and the issues affecting union workers.”

“The same day, the American Federation of Musicians Local 47, representing a workforce of professional musicians including those working in film and television, also came out in favor of the incumbent mayor,” per The Hollywood Reporter (THR).

In its explanation of its support, the California IATSE Council cited Bass’ frequent communication with the union and her efforts to bring film and television production back to Los Angeles, “more … than anyone in city government.” Two executive orders that she has made as mayor aimed at cutting down on the municipal red tape faced by productions have also pleased the union. The labor group additionally cited Bass’ support of a federal film and television tax credit, her involvement in workforce development efforts for the industry and her attention to labor amid planning for marquee events like the 2028 Summer Olympics, the expansion of the Los Angeles Convention Center and the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

Bass’s socialist opponent, Nithya Raman, has also been racking up Hollywood support due to her husband, TV writer-producer Vali Chandrasekaran (30 Rock, Modern Family), with contributors that include Tina Fey, Mindy Kaling, Mike Schur, Colin Jost, Nicholas Stoller, Cord Jefferson, David Mandel, and many others.

However, Spencer Pratt has also been receiving a surprising amount of Hollywood support from industry insiders, with a donor list that includes Lucian Grainge, Dan Loeb, Haim Saban, Brian Grazer, Bobby Kotick, Jeanie Buss, Sean Rad, Mark Pincus, and twins Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss.

Music producer David Foster and his wife, Katharine McPhee, also hosted Pratt for a home fundraiser.