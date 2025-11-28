‘South Park’ Lampoons Pete Hegseth as an Online Content Obsessed ‘F**king Douche’

Comedy Central animated series South Park took aim at President Donald Trump’s Secretary of War Pete Hegseth Wednesday, calling him a “douchebag,” in an episode that aired on the same day that two National Guard members were gunned down by a radicalized Afghan migrant in Washington D.C.

The show’s Hegseth parody began with the Secretary of War dressed in a pseudo military uniform being thrown out of the South Park police station after he showed up demanding officers release Peter Thiel.

“I don’t think you understand,” the ineffectual Hegseth yelled. “You’re messing with the Department of War!”

The episode also slams Hegseth for his social media posts, and presents him as a man more interested in creating online content and getting social media followers than in doing his duty as a cabinet secretary.

Along those lines, Trump calls Hegseth and warns him not to keep “making content,” but to “actually go do something.” And as Trump is hanging up the phone, he is heard saying, “God, he is such a douchebag.”

Hegseth’s wild-eyed ranting causes him to get kicked out of the police station. “Now get your little bitch ass out of my town,” Hegseth is warned, before being booted. He eventually ends up getting arrested by the local police and he ends up in jail right next to Peter Thiel.

In another segment of the episode, the Kenny Loggins song Highway to the Danger Zone is given new lyrics to ridicule Hegseth, including, “Acting like a tough guy, posting it around the world… Making lots of content, like a little teenage girl.”

The episode also takes shots at Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem who also shows up to help plan the “invasion” of South Park.

Noem is ripped as trying to make the invasion meeting a chance to push her social media. As she ends her segment, she says, “Like and subscribe, guys!”

This annoys Hegseth who replies, “This is not your content! Everyone like and subscribe to the Department of War!”

Elsewhere in the episode, the show blasts Saudi Arabia as South park plans a 5k Turkey Trot sponsored by the Arabian Royals Family. Naturally, the town warns participants that they are not allowed to criticize the Saudis because they are sponsoring the event.

After an extensive hiatus, South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone have focused the show’s entire plot over two seasons and nine episodes almost exclusively on Trump and his administration.

