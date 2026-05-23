‘Queer as Folk’ Actor Ryan O’Connell Complains Hollywood Has Cut Back on Gay-Themed Projects: ‘a Real Shame’

Peacock’s Queer as Folk star Ryan O’Connell is complaining that Hollywood has cut back on gay-themed projects. “It’s Tim Allen’s world again and we’re just living in it,” the actor and writer lamented.

O’Connell spoke to Out magazine about his new book, Inspiration Porn, in which he reportedly used examples from his real-life intimate experiences, detailing his hookups, challenges in Hollywood, and his open relationship with fellow author, Jonathan Parks-Ramage.

“For 80 percent of the essays, I’m being railed by randoms,” the actor told the magazine of his soon to-be-released sex book, adding that he hopes fans will be inspired to “get railed, too” after they read it.

“We’re like gremlins, honey. It turns midnight and we turn into slut whore pigs from hell,” he said.

O’Connell went on to bemoan “a lot of gay books” for feeling “sanitized” or “made to appeal to women.”

“I think it’s so important to not hold back,” the actor asserted.

O’Connell — who told Out that he is grateful Queer as Folk made it to a streamer, despite being canceled just after one season — went on to say, “The hardest chapter for me to write was about working in Hollywood.”

“It’s so vulnerable to talk about moments where you feel like you failed,” he said. “There was an earlier draft that was much more angry and bitter. When I reread it, I was guns blazing it. It was not chic. I’m proud of where it ended up.”

“That show came out only three or four years ago and Hollywood has changed so radically since then,” the actor complained, adding, “It is a miracle that it ever got made, for real.”

O’Connell further lamented, “It’s Tim Allen’s world again and we’re just living in it.”

“So much of what’s getting made in Hollywood does not represent the world we’re living in today at all. I think that’s a real shame,” he claimed.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.