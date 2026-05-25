Video: Bruce Springsteen Mocked as ‘Billionaire Hypocrite’ as His Anti-Trump Tour Drags On

Left-wing rocker Bruce Springsteen is being mocked as a “billionaire hypocrite” as he continues his extreme, politically charged 2026 concert tour, with recent appearances in Cleveland, Ohio, and Boston, Massachusetts.

While his diehard fans are sure to love whatever it is that Bruce ladles out to them — at ticket prices that can top $1,000 a seat — many Americans are blasting the aging singer for his decision to force concert goers to sit through his constant political tirades from the stage.

One X user’s post blasting Springsteen is going viral for pointing out that even as Bruce is attacking others for not doing enough for America, Bruce himself is worth an estimated $1.2 billion and yet he hasn’t put that money to widespread charity for everyday Americans in need.

It is a stark hypocrisy, as far as Tesla founder Elon Musk is concerned. He jumped on the post and replied, “Springsteen is (ironically) an America-hating idiot and billionaire hypocrite.”

Another post on X revealed that Springsteen’s anti-Trump and anti-Musk political rant was not all taht spontaneous because he needed a teleprompter to prod him on about it all.

Many on social media piled on flaming Springsteen for his arrogant assumptions about politics.

Springsteen’s own hometown newspaper, NJ.com, even whacked the singer for his “hypocritical crap” onstage.

“Springsteen’s artistic identity, as a bleeding-heart populist who sings for the destitute and downtrodden, has never been more disconnected from his economic behavior as a touring act or businessman. The blue-collar troubadour now charges exorbitant amounts for his tickets — up to $2,900 retail for the best seats in Newark Monday; prices he agreed to despite fan backlash,” wrote Bobby Olivier, a food and culture Editor and a music reporter for NJ Advance Media.

“He’s selling ‘No Kings’ branded flags for $90 in the arena concourse,” Olivier says of Springsteen. “And last week, his merchandise distributor got an injunction passed to ban bootleg T-shirt sales outside the venue, even as crews of independent sellers — fine examples of working-class people he’s romanticized for 50 years — hawk merch at nearly every other Prudential Center show without issue.”

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