‘Drag Race’ Star Peppermint Bashes RuPaul for Not Trashing Trump

Drag queen and Drag Race star Peppermint says he wishes RuPaul Charles would speak out against President Donald Trump and the Ellisons’ media takeover.

“It would be wonderful to see anyone on that show speak out against what is happening in our country with regards to the control over politics and policy and the intersection — of money with politics, especially as related to the Ellisons and the purchase of Paramount,” Peppermint said in an interview with Uncloseted Media on Tuesday.

“We’ll know when the takeover is complete, when RuPaul is like, ‘I love Larry Ellison,’ cause that’s probably happening. They’re gonna get a script,” the drag queen quipped.

“So, let’s just wait for them to get a script and start, like, you know, talking about how great President Trump is — whatever, I don’t know, like, that’s what I envision happening,” Peppermint — who was born as Kevin Moore — sarcastically commented.

The reality TV star went on to assert, “They will try to either cut Drag Race or use it as a tool to parrot what they want to say.”

“I hope that doesn’t happen, but it’s either one or the other,” Peppermint continued.

“I certainly see a world where Paramount, CNN — anything under this new umbrella — is going to have to follow what their owner and boss wants,” he added. “Every show, every network that’s been sort of sucked into the umbrella is gonna have to fall in line.”

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Notably, Drag Race streams on MTV, which is owned by Paramount, which is majority-owned and controlled by David Ellison, the son of billionaire Larry Ellison.

As Breitbart News reported, HBO Max and CNN could soon find themselves under Paramount’s roof as a result of a Warner Bros. Discovery merger — which would see the Ellison-run company own a piece of the establishment media.

“That’s what fascism is about. You follow directions,” the drag queen fearmongered, before claiming, “I think that’s in the future for the show if they don’t leave.”

Peppermint went on to bizarrely surmise that if Drag Race doesn’t leave, “We’ll wake up one day and there’s going to be this weird messaging” coming out of the show where “suddenly they’re forcing us to say the Pledge of Allegiance, but with Donald Trump’s name in it.”

“That’s what’s gonna happen. That’s what happens in fascism,” the 46-year-old drag queen proclaimed. “I don’t want to see a RuPaul’s Drag Race that’s like, teaching us how to march in a certain way.”

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.