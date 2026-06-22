Country Star Kenny Chesney: Not ‘My Place to Use My Stage’ to ‘Tell People How to Think or How to Vote’

Country star Kenny Chesney revealed on Monday that he doesn’t think it is his “place” to use his stage or platform “to tell people how to think” politically “or how to vote.”

“Being from Jersey, were you a big Bruce guy?” Chesney asked Bill Maher during Monday’s episode of the Club Random podcast, to which the late-night host replied by admitting he is a fan of Bruce Springsteen,” adding, “It’s so funny. Everything has to be political now.”

Notably, Maher mentioned politics due to Springsteen’s 2026 anti-Trump crusade concert tour.

“See, I just refuse to do it,” Chesney said. “I was very thankful when I came on your show in November that you knew I didn’t want to talk about that.”

Maher responded by claiming that he, too, “didn’t want to talk about it.”

“I mean, I don’t want to talk about all the time — I’m multi-dimensional,” Maher added. “So like, yes, on the show, having the governor of California, Gavin Newsom, could be our next president. Am I going to just shoot the shit with him? No. We’re going to talk about real shit.”

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Chesney then chimed in, saying, “I’ve never saw it to be my place to use my stage or platform — no matter where I’m playing — to tell people how to think or how to vote.”

“They get that everywhere else. Everywhere, on every device, on every network. They’re there as an escape from all that stuff,” the “Get Along” singer added.

Maher disagreed with Chesney’s sentiment, replying, “Not exactly.”

“In my world, I don’t watch a lot of comedies — standups,” Maher explained. “Because it was like, well, that’s what I do. I don’t want to see something and think, ‘Oh, that’s kind of like a joke I do,’ I don’t want to know, you know what I mean? So I can be more pure.”

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.