Watch: Teletubbies Dance for LGBTQ+ Rights at Beach Pride Party at Cannes Lions, Leave with ‘Groupies Chasing After Them’

Teletubbies were seen dancing for LGBTQ+ rights at a beach Pride party, hosted by Canva, at the 2026 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. The colorful foursome reportedly left the event with “their groupies chasing after them.”

The Pride party, hosted on Thursday night by the online graphic design platform Canva, was in celebration of “LGBTQ+ rights” at the end of a week of panels and conversations that brought Oprah Winfrey, comedian Colin Jost, and basketball player Carmelo Anthony, according to a report by Variety.

Video footage posted to social media showed Teletubbies — characters from the popular eponymous 1990s BBC children’s television show — dancing at the Pride party in the south of France.

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“At a time when so many companies seem to be leaning out of DE&I, it means the world to be at a company that is leaning in — such a proud, unapologetic way,” Jimmy Knowles, Canva’s global head of experiential, said.

Canva’s “Creative Cabana Pride on the Croisette” beach party reportedly began with a slew of European drag queens whirling around a stage to pop songs from Katy Perry and Rihanna.

Party attendees consumed ice cream and frozen Smirnoff drinks, as well as had their faces painted by a someone who brought a container of paint and glitter.

“I haven’t had this since I was in high school,” one Pride party-goer gushed of the frozen Smirnoff drinks.

The night ended with the Teletubbies, who took the stage to dance for pro-LGBTQ+ causes.

Tinky-Winky, the purple Teletubby — whom televangelist Jerry Falwell suggested was gay in 1999, due to the character’s color and upside down triangle on top of its head — was seen taking the lead, with Dipsy, Laa-Laa, and Po following suit.

The crowd erupted in cheers as the Teletubbies jumped off the stage to meet their fans, dancing to pop star Britney Spears’ 2004 hit, “Toxic.”

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The Teletubbies reportedly appeared at Cannes Lions to celebrate their upcoming 30th anniversary through the kids advertising company WildBrain Media Solutions.

“The Teletubbies’ DNA is about joy and inclusivity,” Emma Witkowski, WildBrain’s vice president of Media Solutions — who had glitter plastered on her cheeks as party attendees danced with rainbow-colored fans — told Variety, adding, “This was the perfect collaboration.”

The colorful, toddler-like creatures reportedly “left with their groupies chasing after them, trying to get selfies.”

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.