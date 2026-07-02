Trans Activists Rage at British Royal Family for Inviting JK Rowling to Event

Transgender fanatics and LGBTQ+ extremists are taking aim at the British royal family for posting a photograph of Queen Camilla hosting Harry Potter author JK Rowling on the last day of Pride Month.

Rowling has been a fierce critic of allowing men who claim to be women to invade women-only spaces, and in response, trans activists have worked over time attempting to destroy her career and make her a social pariah.

With the Royals hosting Rowling at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, activists have once again spun up their attack machine.

According to the Instagram posting by the Royals, Rowling shares a “passion for books and a deep commitment to children reading for pleasure.” The post added that Queen Camilla had “discussed the importance of ensuring that young people have access to books.”

But many went on the attack in the comments, according to gay website The Pink News.

“All young people? Or only some young people?” one Instagram user commented.

Another went on the attack, writing, “There’s a lot of other children’s authors (who have published kids books more recently than 20 years ago) that you could have worked with on this.” Another added: “During Pride month, is a statement.”

Yet another exclaimed that he was “deeply disappointed” in the Queen “giving a platform” to Rowling.

For years Rowling has ruffled the left’s feathers — even though she still claims to be a liberal herself — for her fearless efforts to see transgenders excluded from women’s spaces. Most recently, she praised the Olympics for banning men who claim to be transgender women from female sports. And last year Rowling nuked former Harry Potter actress Emma Watson for for the young actress’s attacks on her for her anti-trans positions.

For their part, left-wing activists have lashed out at Rowling and have tried to destroy her literary success and get her canceled by society.

In March, left-wingers attempted to shame people into boycotting HBO’s new Harry Potter series event though Rowling has no part in it. The activists claim that Rowling is so poisonous that nothing to do with Harry Potter is “ethical.”

Days before that, one-time Spider-Man star Andrew Garfield claimed that reading Harry Potter books, or watching any of the films or TV shows somehow “harms” trans people.

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