Nolte: Leftists Warn There’s No ‘Ethical Consumption’ of HBO’s Harry Potter Show

The pro-child mutilation crowd is fuming over HBO’s upcoming Harry Potter series and the fact that J.K. Rowling is an executive producer who stands to make a lot of money off of it.

“There is no ethical consumption of HBO’s Harry Potter series,” reads the headline at the far-left Verge.

“J.K. Rowling has made it abundantly clear that she will continue using her fortune to harm transgender people,” reads the sub-headline.

Oh, please…

What follows is 1,300-plus desperate and sweaty words put together in the hopes of shaming people into not watching the Harry Potter series. The problem, of course, is that the Verge piece is so transparently dishonest.

Rowling has no desire to “harm” transsexuals or anyone else. The billionaire creator of the insanely popular Harry Potter universe was once a leftist-in-good-standing. But after she cried foul on biological men interfering with the safety and rights of biological women, the witch hunt pile-on to destroy her has been equal parts relentless and futile.

J.K. Rowling is simply too big to fail, too popular to cancel, too brave to intimidate, too correct and mainstream in her beliefs to silence, and too articulate about those beliefs to smear.

Here’s a perfect example of the intellectual dishonesty of this Verge piece:

Rowling has been transparent about her desire to keep assisting people in their efforts to rob transgender people of their dignity and human rights. That seems very much to be the entire point of The J.K. Rowling Women’s Fund — an organization Rowling launched in 2025 that claims to be “fighting to retain women’s and girls’ sex-based rights in all aspects of life.” The Fund offers financial support provided by Rowling to cisgender women who are looking to file lawsuits. The Fund’s website makes no mention of gender as a concept, but it explicitly points to the For Women Scotland case as the kind of “victory” that it wants to see more of in the world.

Translation: All Rowling wants is what every decent person wants, which is to keep men out of women’s locker rooms, shelters, prisons, and bathrooms. She also doesn’t want men robbing women and girls of their opportunity to earn a place on an all-female sports team, which means losing all the benefits that might come with it: the self-esteem of achievement, trophies, and scholarships.

Rowling is only looking to protect women from the obvious and sometimes deadly consequences that come with treating transsexual men — who are either mentally ill or publicizing a sexual kink — as though they are women.

Gender is not a “concept.” Gender isn’t even a real thing. What these loons call the “gender spectrum,” Normal People call “personality.”

There is only sex — you are either male or female. You are either XX or XY. Period.

It kills these science-denying trans-bullies that Rowling refuses to back down and that corporations like HBO won’t blacklist her for holding the same beliefs as 70 percent of the country, the same beliefs humans have held for our entire existence.

Well, sorry, crybullies, this HBO series is about to become a very-very-very lucrative hit for HBO and Ms. Rowling. And even though I don’t enjoy the Harry Potter stuff and disagree with Ms. Rowling on about 75 percent of issues, I hope she makes another billion dollars. Why? Because I’m not an intolerant blackisting authoritarian fascist, that’s why.

Oh, and then there’s stuff like this…

Slay, kween.