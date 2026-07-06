Watch: Alicia Keys Grieves on America’s 250th Anniversary; Women Don’t Have ‘Equal Rights’ in U.S.

The multimillionaire pop superstar Alicia Keys bizarrely claimed that women in the United States do not have “equal rights” on the 250th anniversary of America’s independence.

“Did you know that it’s been 100 years since the equal rights amendment was first introduced? And now, still, women don’t have an explicit guarantee to equal rights under the U.S. Constitution,” Keys said in a video posted to social media.

“Can you believe that? I couldn’t even believe that was real,” the “Girl on Fire” singer continued, before claiming, “Women are not asking for special rights, just equal rights.”

“Let’s turn outrage into authorship. If it’s the 250th celebration of the country, isn’t it time to update some things?” Keys added.

The “Fallin'” singer went on to ask, “What rights or guarantees do you feel all women should have in America?” adding, “That’s a good question,” without ever appearing to answer the question herself.

Keys then concluded her video by revealing that her statement was part of an advertisement for an initiative called “People’s Bill of Rights 250.”

“I’m not here to speak for you, I just want to pass you the mic, to have your say at People’s Bill of Rights 250 dot org,” the “No One” singer said.

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People’s Bill of Rights 250 “exists to ask the American People fundamental questions about freedom, power, and responsibility before anyone else writes the answers,” according to its website.

Social media users quickly took to the comment section of Keys’ video posted to X to slam and mock the singer.

“Women have more rights in America than men,” Ohio attorney Mehek Cooke said. “They do not register for the draft. They can choose whether to have a baby. They often receive lighter sentences for the same crimes. I could go on.”

“You cannot demand equality while ignoring every advantage women already have,” Cooke added.

“So tell your party to stop letting men into women spaces,” another X user quipped.

“What rights has she been denied? Was she forced to share locker rooms with men?” a third asked.

“Hey @aliciakeys… please name one right men have that women don’t… I’ll wait…” former television anchor Sage Steele demanded.

“From the moronic singer who posed in a burqa like it’s a fucking fashion item and not a tool of oppression used to subjugate millions of Muslim women. She will never say anything about genuinely oppressed women… because they mainly live in the Muslim world,” another wrote.

“Notice she didn’t name one right that’s not shared equally among men and women,” another X user commented. “Same old bs talking point. A pawn of the left.”

“She provides no specific examples,” another echoed.

“The content, tone and delivery of this drips with cringe,” another remarked of Keys’ video.

“Alicia Keys has a Net Worth of $100 Million and Close to $200 Million with her husband,” another pointed out, before inquiring, “What Rights doesn’t She have in this Country?”

“This woman has made millions of dollars singing and playing piano,” another X user noted.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.