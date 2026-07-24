‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Set Decorator Mary Kate Golding Fatally Stabbed In NYC

Mary Kate Golding — a set designer for TV shows, including Amazon Prime Video’s Marvelous Mrs. Maisel series — died Tuesday at the age of 34 after she was fatally stabbed in New York City.

Golding — who also decorated the set of the 2023–2025 show, Goosebumps, and the 2024 series, Mr. & Mrs. Smith — was fatally stabbed at her apartment in Queens, New York, according to multiple reports.

Police responded to a 911 call regarding an assault at the residence just after midnight.

“Upon arrival, officers observed a 34-year-old female victim with a stab wound to the back. EMS responded and pronounced the victim deceased on the scene,” a New York City Police Department (NYPD) spokesperson told Variety.

The killing is suspected to be a murder-suicide, as Golding’s husband, Joseph Azzaretto, was found dead by hanging at Astoria Park a few hours later, according to multiple reports.

“Police responded to a 911 call of an unconscious person in the vicinity of Astoria Park South and Shore Boulevard, within the confines of the 114th Precinct,” an NYPD spokesperson said.

“Upon arrival, officers discovered an unidentified male, approximately 30 to 35 years of age, unconscious and unresponsive inside the park. EMS responded and pronounced the male deceased on scene,” the police department spokesperson added.

The couple’s infant son was also found at their apartment in Queens, but was not harmed.

In 2020, Azzaretto’s younger brother, Nicholas, fatally shot his father, Frank Azzaretto, while he was arguing with his mother at the family’s home in Pennsylvania, according to a report by New York Daily News.

“After his dad died, he told [his mother] he wanted to see a psychiatrist so he wouldn’t be like his father,” a family friend told the newspaper of Golding’s husband.

“Joe told her he was looking to go to therapy because he didn’t want to have the same anger issues his dad had,” the family friend added.

Golding, who attended New York University (NYU), had been preparing to design the set for the upcoming film, Deep Cuts. Previously, she also worked as a set decorator for Gone Girls: The Long Island Serial Killer, Full Circle, Extrapolations, Marry Me, and Hawkeye.