English pop icon Boy George has infuriated anti-Israel activists with his new song “We Will Dance Again,” featuring Hebrew lyrics and a message of support for Israel and Jews following the bloody Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas terrorist attack.

He posted the anthem on his social media accounts with the hashtag “Shalom.”

The Jerusalem Post reports the phrase “We Will Dance Again” is a motto that symbolizes renewal and recovery following the October 7, 2023 attack by Hamas that left 1,200 dead, about 364 of them concert-goers at the Supernova Music Festival, where the dancing was interrupted by rockets and then mass murder.

As Breitbart News reported, a further 40 were kidnapped that day from the festival, some of whom were raped and killed in captivity, while others were held in Gaza for over two years. WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: Horror of the Hamas Terror Attack on Civilians at Kibbutz Be’eri in Israel Video Source: Joel B. Pollak / Breitbart News According to the Jerusalem Post the lyrics leave no doubt in anyone’s mind where the 1980s icon stands on that brutal Islamic terrorist invasion: The song features a reggae beat similar to the style of some of Culture Club’s songs, and launches right into the song’s message, addressing the inflammatory language that has been used to attack Jews and Israelis for nearly three years: “You say genocide, I say war / When you’re attacked, it’s what the army is for / Does it get ugly? / You bet it does / When you want to kill every last one of us.” The chorus of the song makes crystal clear sentiments that Boy George has expressed before in interviews and on social media: “But trust me, we will dance again, and there will be no war … But if you’re ever confused, I stand with the Jews / I don’t feel brave, I just need to behave like a human.” Early on in the song, he revisits the horrors of the massacre, saying, “You never mention October 7 / Young girls raped against trees / Murdered brutally for the crime of dancing.” Boy George also attacks those in the music world who condemn Israel but never Hamas terrorists, saying, “You condemn the Jews with selective memory / Musicians holding flags mouthing like sheep / Propaganda fueled by the internet / Feels so weak.”