Nolte: Desperate Disney Cuts TikTok Deal to Let People Use Marvel, Star Wars Characters

The Disney Grooming Syndicate cut a deal with TikTok that allows content creators to use Disney characters in short videos.

Then that “short-form content will be shared across TikTok and on Vert, a vertical video feed on the Disney+ streaming app,” reports far-left CBS News.

This is being described as a “first-of-its-kind global deal.”

“A pilot program for the videos will roll out in the coming months and then spread to other markets. TikTok creators will have access to a large library of Disney content,” adds the report. This will include “hundreds of films and TV shows.”

Disney says this will give “creators a bigger stage to share what they’ve made, and audiences more to discover on Disney+ every day.”

What about payment to these content creators? No news about that, or about the financial deal between TikTok and Disney.

This is an act of pure desperation on Disney’s part.

Disney’s problems are legion. Disney+, its streaming platform, has likely attracted all the subscribers it ever will. What had been 164 million subscribers in 2022 is down to 132 million as of 2025. Numbers like that mean no revenue growth, which means no stock price growth.

Additionally, what Disney has done to destroy its Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars IP beggars belief. Already this summer, the first Star Wars movie in seven years (The Mandalorian and Grogu) bombed. The live-action Moana remake bombed. Marvel hasn’t produced a profitable hit in years. On the streaming side, Star Wars and Marvel shows go nowhere. Disney’s only real bright spot this year was bringing the Toy Story franchise back from the dead with a fifth chapter. Other than sequels, Pixar has washed out for years.

In other words…

Disney is currently incapable of making a profit with some of the most popular characters ever created, so they are handing those characters over to everyday people hoping they can create something the public will want to see. However, as of right now, it doesn’t look like Disney intends to pay for any of this even as Disney profits from it.

I guess Disney thinks this will attract more customers, but can it attract all the customers lost during its ongoing, decade-long crusade to queer, sexualize, and groom little kids? Can this make up for destroying all of these beloved franchises and characters with gay stuff, racial pandering, obnoxious girlbosses, and woketardery?

Disney has alienated countless millions with its degenerate behavior towards kids, its divisive politics, and unimaginable creative collapse. Now it’s farming out its most beloved characters to the entire world, hoping Normal People can do what Disney no longer can: get people to watch.

What a fall — and no one deserves to fall more than Disney.