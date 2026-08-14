Singer Tish Hyman Rips WNBA, Calls for Boycott for Not Banning ‘Trans Men’: ‘F**k the WNBA’

Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter and rapper Tish Hyman is calling for a boycott of the WNBA for refusing to formally ban men who identify as women from playing in the women’s pro basketball league.

The Subway Art singer took aim at the WNBA’s reticence over making a clear policy in a post on X on Thursday.

“Women are 51% of the population. The WNBA’s stance on women’s sports is unacceptable. They don’t know how to protect female athletes. Boycott the WNBA until they respect biological women and fairness in sports,” she wrote in the post.

She urged women to stand up and oppose the WNBA’s cowardice.

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In the video, Hyman railed against the women’s pro basketball league.

“Women make up 51 percent of the population, we need to start acting like it,” she exclaimed. “Boycott the WNBA1”

“They don’t know what a woman is? They don’t know how to protect women and girls sports in the WNBA, the W that stands for WOMAN?” She continued. “Not trans, that starts with a T? Woman! Ya’all don’t know what that is?”

“Boycott em. Our girls deserve fairness in their sports and in the locker room,” she said. “And I’m just having it really up to here with the WNBA and their cowardice. And every fucking WNBA player that says, ‘Oh, I don’t mind a trans on the team with me.'”

“You’re fucking lying,” she blasted. “You haven’t had it. You haven’t experienced having a male in the locker room with you. I have. It is fucking demeaning. It crosses our boundaries, it disregards our privacy. And what we actually want as women.”

“Fuck the WNBA,” she concluded. “And any other sports league that allows men to play with women. Boycott them.

This is not the only time Hyman has spoken out against transgenders in women’s sports. She also recently posted a video in which she says that women don’t want men who claim to be women to be allowed in the WNBA or women-only spaces.

“We’re tired of the games. If trans men are biologically women, the issue is they look like men. We’re not having men of any form in women’s sports or spaces. If you’re a man, go to the NBA,” she wrote on X on August 13.

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