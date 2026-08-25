Nolte: ‘National Treasure’ Director Promises to Ruin Sequel with Politics

Nearly 20 years after the release of National Treasure 2 in 2007, director Jon Turteltaub is prepping part three and is promising to ruin it with politics.

This franchise began with National Treasure in 2004, and its all-star cast included Nicolas Cage, Jon Voight, Harvey Keitel, and Diane Kruger. The hit delivered a nearly $350 million worldwide gross. In 2007, National Treasure: Book of Secrets reunited much of the same cast and grossed an even more impressive $460 million worldwide.

So, what happened? Why no sequel?

If the second movie grosses more than the first, there’s a sequel, correct?

Well, of course not. This is the Disney Grooming Syndicate we’re talking about here. Disney hates America, and National Treasure is patriotic; these are two rare movies that teach about American history through an Indiana Jones-type of adventure led by Cage’s character, who loves his country without apology or woke caveats. Can’t have that.

Remember, this is the same Disney that basically wrote off a $40 million miniseries because it made Hillary Clinton mad.

So, why resurrect National Treasure now?

What? You mean, you didn’t know that Disney already tried another reboot with the woketardian Disney+ streaming show National Treasure: Edge of History that lasted all of ten episodes? Get this… You’re not going to believe this… They replaced Nic Cage’s character with — lol — a female, Hispanic, illegal alien protected by DACA. That sounds like a parody of what Disney would do to National Treasure, but they really did it.

So, why resurrect it with Nic Cage?

Because Disney is in deep shit, that’s why. All this woke shit is backfiring. Disney is facing a stagnant stock price, one box office bomb after another, and the decision to bring back the National Treasure that Normal People actually love is good business — even if it is 15 years too late. Naturally, though, Disney is gonna ruin it.

Why ruin it?

Because sucker-punching Normal People, because spitting all over the stuff Normal People love, is now part of Disney’s corporate and creative DNA. Don’t take it from me. Here’s the director Turteltaub himself promising to ruin it…

“Though he did not offer many details about the third film, Turteltaub predicted that it would inevitably have to address modern politics,” reports the New York Post. “We have to be very careful, but I don’t feel we are allowed to ignore it,” Turteltaub said. “I think we have to include that idea in the story somehow without making someone feel put off.”

Expect gay stuff, the DACA chick to show the white guy Nic Cage how it’s done, and lectures about slavery and colonialism.

Yep, that’s how much they hate us.