Fashion Notes: The 10 Most Iconic Looks from ‘Sultan of Sequins’ Bob Mackie

No American fashion designer shaped the look of show business like Bob Mackie, who died on Monday at the age of 87.
Mackie built the wardrobes of Cher, Tina Turner, and Diana Ross, while creating some of the most famous shimmering gowns the world has ever seen. The Mackie ethos centers around sequins, sparkle, glitz, and the highest forms of glamour — the kind of fashion that has been lost in today’s collections.
To honor his legacy, I break down Mackie’s 10 (and then some) most iconic looks.
1. Cher circa 1974 for the Met Gala
Cher (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)
NEW YORK CITY – NOVEMBER 20: Photographer Richard Avedon and singer Cher attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Insitute Gala Exhibition “Romantic and Glamorous Hollywood Design” on November 20, 1974 at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)
2. Costumes from The Cher Show, 1975-1976
LOS ANGELES – FEBRUARY 16: CHER, her solo music and variety show spinoff after the Sonny & Cher Comedy Hour had concluded. Series (19751976). Pictured is Cher. Episode aired February 16, 1975. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES – APRIL 27: CHER, her solo music and variety show spinoff after the Sonny & Cher Comedy Hour had concluded. Series (19751976). From left is Cher, Tina Turner and Kate Smith. Episode aired April 27, 1975. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images)
4. Madonna attending the 63rd Annual Academy Awards, circa 1991
Madonna and Michael Jackson at the Spagos in West Hollywood, California (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)
Michael Jackson and Madonna (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)
5. Miley Cyrus at the 2024 Grammys
LOS ANGELES – FEBRUARY 4: Miley Cyrus performing at The 66th Annual Grammy Awards, airing live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, Sunday, Feb. 4 (8:00-11:30 PM, live ET/5:00-8:30 PM, live PT) on the CBS Television Network. (Photo by Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 04: Miley Cyrus performs onstage during the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 04: Miley Cyrus performs onstage during the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
6. Diana Ross circa 1970 for Everything Is Everything album cover
Motown
7. Marilyn Monroe’s 1962 “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” Gown (sketched by Bob Mackie)
Steven E. Smith, brother-in-law of U.S. President John F. Kennedy, visiting with actress Marilyn Monroe during reception at the residence of Arthur B. Krim and Dr. Mathilde Krim, New York City, New York, USA, Cecil Stoughton, White House Photographs,, May 19, 1962. (Photo by: GHI/Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
Actress Marilyn Monroe sings “Happy Birthday” to President John F. Kennedy at Madison Square Garden, for his upcoming 45th birthday.
@BobMackie on Instagram
@BobMackie on Instagram
8. Cher at the Met Gala in 1985
NEW YORK CITY – DECEMBER 9: Fashion designer Bob Mackie and singer/actress Cher attend The Metropolitan Museum’s Costume Institute Gala Exhibition of “Costumes of Royal India” on December 9, 1985 at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)
NEW YORK CITY – DECEMBER 9: Fashion designer Bob Mackie and singer/actress Cher attend The Metropolitan Museum’s Costume Institute Gala Exhibition of “Costumes of Royal India” on December 9, 1985 at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)
9. Cher at the 1986 Academy Awards
Actor Don Ameche holds his Best Supporting Actor Oscar while posing with Cher at the Academy Awards, Los Angeles, California, March 24, 1986. Ameche won the award for his role in the film, ‘Cocoon,’ directed by Ron Howard. (Photo by Darlene Hammond/Getty Images)
(Original Caption) 3/24/1986-Los Angeles, CA-Cher is shown in a full-length photo from backstage at the Academy Awards. BPA 2 #1857.
10. Dolly Parton circa 1987 for TV special “Dolly”
Dolly Parton on ‘Dolly,’ in 1987. (Photo by Jerry Fitzgerald/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)
Dolly Parton on ‘Dolly’ in 1987. (Photo by Jerry Fitzgerald/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)
John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.
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