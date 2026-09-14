Fashion Notes: The 10 Most Iconic Looks from ‘Sultan of Sequins’ Bob Mackie

No American fashion designer shaped the look of show business like Bob Mackie, who died on Monday at the age of 87.

Mackie built the wardrobes of Cher, Tina Turner, and Diana Ross, while creating some of the most famous shimmering gowns the world has ever seen. The Mackie ethos centers around sequins, sparkle, glitz, and the highest forms of glamour — the kind of fashion that has been lost in today’s collections.

To honor his legacy, I break down Mackie’s 10 (and then some) most iconic looks.

1. Cher circa 1974 for the Met Gala

2. Costumes from The Cher Show, 1975-1976

3. Tina Turner’s “Flame Dress,” circa 1977

4. Madonna attending the 63rd Annual Academy Awards, circa 1991

5. Miley Cyrus at the 2024 Grammys

6. Diana Ross circa 1970 for Everything Is Everything album cover

7. Marilyn Monroe’s 1962 “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” Gown (sketched by Bob Mackie)

8. Cher at the Met Gala in 1985

9. Cher at the 1986 Academy Awards

10. Dolly Parton circa 1987 for TV special “Dolly”

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.