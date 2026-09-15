Nolte: Conservative TV Icon Chuck Norris Blacklisted by Emmy In Memoriam Segment

Despite having more success on TV than almost every person in that room, the hateful and bigoted Emmys still snubbed The Mighty Chuck Norris.

Every year, just like the annual Academy Awards broadcast, the Emmys pay tribute to those in the television industry who died during the previous year. And now, just like the modern-day Oscars, the Emmys use this segment as a political weapon to enforce fealty to its leftist ideology. You either think and express the correct thoughts, or you are snubbed during the In Memoriam segment. Then…

After the show, the useless, far-left trades compile a list of those snubbed. Here’s this year’s list, per Variety:

Despite a tribute to “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” earlier in the show, in which it was mentioned that it had been a “tough two years,” Nicholas Brendon‘s name was not included on the screen. This year, fans also called out names like “Walker Texas Ranger” star Chuck Norris, “Days of Our Lives” and “Starship Troopers” actor Patrick Muldoon, “The Gong Show” panelist Jaye P. Morgan, “The Ring” actress Daveigh Chase and “30 Rock” performer Grizz Chapman as not being recognized during the Emmys’ official In Memoriam segment.

As you can see, in its not-so-subtle way, the far-left Variety is deliberately snubbing and downplaying Chuck Norris by piling him in the middle of a bunch of television names that do not even come close to the star power, fame, public adulation, and success on television that Norris enjoyed.

Let me tell you about Walker: Texas Ranger…

The show ran for nine seasons (1993–2001) on CBS and became a Saturday-night staple. Although it is well known that fewer people watch TV on Saturday nights compared to other nights, Walker still managed to attract somewhere between 10 and 20 million viewers over those nine seasons and ranked as high as 18 in the overall ratings.

From there, those 203 episodes still live on today in syndication on both cable and streaming.

The show’s cultural impact 25 years after its cancellation can be found in countless online memes, shows like The Family Guy, and a CW reboot that ran from 2021 to 2024.

Walker: Texas Ranger has mattered in the culture for nearly 35 years and for one reason: Chuck Norris.

That’s the man the Emmys snubbed.

Not once was the name “Chuck Norris” uttered last night, despite the fact that most of the people who attended the Emmys and most of the people who won Emmys do not have and never will have as much success in the television medium as Chuck Norris.

And let’s not forget that for at least a decade before Walker, Chuck Norris was one of the biggest movie stars in the world.

This is how much Hollywood hates us. It’s not just Chuck Norris they hate for being a Christian, conservative Trump supporter. They also hate you and me, which is why one of the most popular and enduring TV stars in history was deliberately snubbed. This was not an oversight. This was an act of outright blacklisting driven by outright hate.

These people want to queer our kids, feminize our heroes, and cruelly snub our favorites… And still they come to us demanding tax breaks to produce their hateful shit, even as their hateful shit claims tax breaks for the rest of us are evil.

The whole entertainment industry can wither and die for all I care. It’s pure evil. There is nothing worth saving.