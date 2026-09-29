Ana Navarro Asks ABC’s ‘The View’ Audience to Consider Voting for Democrat Eliott Rodriguez in Florida

Ana Navarro, co-host of Disney’s daytime talk show The View, suggested the studio and viewing audience consider Democrat nominee Eliott Rodriguez over Republican Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar in Florida. Navarro said, “we can actually knock this woman out.”

“I had taken for granted this race because she won two years ago by 20 points. And this is a district that Donald Trump won by 15 points,” she said. “The polls have her dead even!”

Navarro then asked members of the audience to consider Rodriguez while calling for the ouster of Salazar.

“So, anybody who lives in Coral Gables, in Miami, in Key Biscayne, in downtown Miami, pay attention to that race and go vote because it’s going matter. And we can actually knock this woman out. There’s a great guy running, his name is Elliott Rodriguez. Give him a look,” she said.

Navarro also said that “it’s actually the district I live in.”

Whether or not Navarro broke the FCC rules regarding electioneering and equal time was a subject of discussion for media watchdog groups and online commentators.

ABC and its parent company Disney filed a lawsuit against the FCC earlier this year, claiming that demands are an unconstitutional attempt to suppress free speech and retaliate against programming. The FCC has argued it has been acting in the public interest.