Hollywood Celebrities Condemn ‘Cornell 7’ Accused of Rape: ‘Shouldn’t Be Allowed Penises Anymore’

Hollywood celebrities Mariska Hargitay, Hudson Williams, Florence Pugh, and Josh Gad, among other Hollywood figures, are chastising the seven male Cornell students accused by an unidentified woman of gang rape in 2024, declaring that they “shouldn’t be allowed penises anymore” and have “lost the right to a future,” among other sentiments.

Recently, the woman’s allegations have been making national headlines amid her filing a lawsuit against her alleged assaulters, their fraternity, Cornell University, and her former sorority, among others.

“We refuse for this victim to be reduced to just another story. Cornell has failed to protect its students,” Mariska Hargitay posted Monday to her Instagram in a shared statement with the Joyful Heart Foundation — founded by the actress.

“A Cornell student says she was never told the outcome of her own Title IX case, and the men she accused are back on campus. The Cornell Daily Sun is demanding answers and accountability, and so are we,” the organization added in the caption of its post.

“Survivors deserve to be believed and kept informed. Silence protects no one. To her: we support you,” the Joyful Heart Foundation concluded.

Hargitay also posted a message to her Instagram Story, which read, “Yes I think we actually *should* ruin the futures of adult men who drug and gang rape a woman, thanks for asking.”

A follow-up Instagram Story shared the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star lambasted “57 men” who she said were in a fraternity group chat, before accusing the scores of students of failing to stop the alleged rape.

The actress also shared a Story that asked, “So Cornell expelled students that protested genocide, but not those seven disgusting rapists?”

Meanwhile, Heated Rivalry star Hudson Williams called for the arrest of the Cornell fraternity members, writing, “arrest them. fuck them and fuck cornell too” in an Instagram Story that included photos of the seven men with their names displayed beneath each headshot.

“Let me be loud and clear,” Josh Gad began in a Monday Instagram post, before attacking Cornell University for its response to the majority of men who have been accused.

“When we start setting a precedent that our girls and women can be brutally raped, and the resulting disciplinary action is to hand out (checks notes) ESSAYS (like it’s Bart Simpson being a lil’ rascal) about why it was wrong to brutally violate an innocent girl, we have lost our fucking minds,” he added.

“The ‘promising’ young and ‘bright’ Cornell boys lost the right to a future when they stole a future from a helpless young woman,” the Frozen voice actor continued. “That’s not a ‘mistake’ that these ‘aw shucks gee whiz rapist fellas’ learn from.”

Gad went on to say, “That’s a violent and sick criminal act that doesn’t take a fucking Cornell degree to understand is evil.”

The actor then used his purported outrage over the Cornell matter to make a thinly veiled complaint about President Donald Trump and U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh — neither of whom has been proven to have engaged in the alleged misconduct.

“At this point, it doesn’t seem to matter if a woman accuses a President, a Supreme Court justice, a private university student, or an athlete,” Gad wailed.

“There is NO SUCH THING as white collar rape. This isn’t an Oopsie Daisy. It’s the destruction of a life,” the Beauty and the Beast actor added.

“And we are sending a profoundly disturbing message with our inability to hold anyone accountable that this is OK,” Gad declared, before concluding, ” Fuck that. Enough.

Actress Jameela Jamil also reacted to the Cornell story, asserting that the accused students “shouldn’t be allowed” to have “penises” anymore.

“I think the likes of the Cornell 7 shouldn’t be allowed penises anymore,” Jamil wrote in an Instagram post, adding, “They used them as weapons, so now they have to be confiscated.”

“I think jail time, legal castration and a removal of the shaft seems like the bare minimum,” the The Good Place star added.

Actress Florence Pugh also reacted, saying in an Instagram post that she felt “uneasy and sick and anxious” after reading about the allegations, which she described as a “horrific act.”

Former South Park writer Toby Morton, meanwhile, took matters a step further by launching an entire website, dubbed “The Cornell 7” dedicated to following the unidentified woman’s allegations, her lawsuit, and the university’s response.

An attorney for the woman — who goes by Jane Doe in her lawsuit — said Cornell’s initial investigation into the alleged crime resulted in only two of the accused men being expelled, adding that no arrests have been made.

Alana Mastrangelo-Wrask is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.