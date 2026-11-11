‘American History X,’ ‘Bourne Legacy’ Star Stacy Keach Dead at 85

Actor Stacy Keach died on Tuesday at the age of 85, leaving behind a rich acting legacy stretching back to the 1970s.

The actor died at his family home in Magdalenka, Poland, this week following a battle with a serious heart condition. His wife, Malgosia Keach, confirmed his death in a statement to Variety, adding that he endured “a long and difficult battle with a serious heart condition and heart failure.”

“Stacy was not only a legendary actor, admired and loved by audiences the world over, but also my beloved husband, my companion and the heart of our family,” she said.

“His passing leaves an immeasurable emptiness in our lives,” she continued. “But his extraordinary spirit, his unforgettable voice and the love he gave so generously will remain with us forever.”

Keach’s manager revealed to Page Six that the two had worked with each other for over 30 years.

“I worked with him for 30 years and will miss him very much. He was the most generous and kind person and a truly great actor,” the manager said.

Keach’s acting career began in the theater in 1969 when he was nominated for a Tony Award for best actor in Indians. He skyrocketed to fame in 1972 when he worked with legendary director John Huston in the boxing drama Fat City.

“Keach played memorable characters on television as well,” noted Page Six. “He played private detective Mike Hammer on the CBS sitcom Mickey Spillane’s Mike Hammer, for which he earned a Golden Globe nomination in 1985 in the best performance by an actor in a television series – drama category.”

“More recently, he was known for playing Cardinal Kevin Kearns on CBS’ Blue Bloods,” it continued. “His numerous television credits included roles in Two and a Half Men, Ray Donovan, Prison Break and a recurring voice role on The Simpsons.

Keach, however, earned a place in cinematic history with his terrifying portrayal of the white supremacist gang leader, Cameron, in Tony Kaye’s 1998 masterpiece American History X.

The movie earned actor Edward Norton his second Oscar nomination and is frequently featured on top 100 lists.