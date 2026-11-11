Meghan Markle Father Detained for Allegedly Removing Ankle Monitor as Rep Paulina Luna Demands Death Penalty

Thomas Markle, the father of Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, is once again in federal custody after he was found violating the terms of his pretrial release and house arrest on charges of possessing child porn. And Florida Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna said she hopes he faces the death penalty.

Markle appeared in front of a federal magistrate judge in Tampa, Florida, on Tuesdat and was denied bond after having been found without his court-ordered ankle monitor, the BBC reported.

The Duchess of Sussex’s 82-year-old father was arrested last week after he was accused of possessing child sexual abuse material by his son, Thomas Markle Jr.

The elder Markle has dismissed the allegations, calling them “sick”

The denial did not deter conservative Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna for calling for death penalty if Markle is convicted on the porn and abuse cahrges, the Daily Mail reported.

“Thomas Markle was found with photos of himself posing with A NAKED UNDERAGE GIRL AND an undressed CHILD,” Luna wrote in a post on social media. “He is a sicko.”

The congresswoman represents a district in Florida, said he is clearly “mentally fit” enough to face the charges since he was competently able to hide his stash, and make plans to travel to other countries to carry out his evil obsession.

“They should be seeking the death penalty. I am calling for Thomas Markle to receive the Death Penalty,” she added, concluding with, “He is a sicko.”

In a second post, the congresswoman called for Markle to be given the death penalty.

FBI chief Kash Patel vowed to continue its investigations into Markle.

“Mr Markle allegedly targeted innocent children and sought to steal their innocence through his criminal actions,” Patel said in a statement. “This FBI will use every single resource at our disposal to protect innocent kids – any predator who targets children will have zero safe haven in this country or anywhere they try to hide.”

The FBI made the arrest as part of its investigation into Markle’s alleged child sex abuse collection.

In October, after the first news of the investigation into her father, Meghan Markle admitted that she was aware of the man’s sick collection of abuse imaterial and it was one of the reasons she was estranged from him.

Meghan, an American citizen who starred in the U.S. television legal drama Suits, married Prince Harry at Windsor Castle in 2018, as Breitbart News reported.

Markle faces charges of sexual battery on a child under 12 by a person 18 or older, which is a capital felony under Florida law, punishable by death or life imprisonment. But he may also face charges in California as well as federal charges.

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