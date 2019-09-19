Nolte: American Heroes Troll NBC’s ‘Climate Confessions’ Site

Here are my personal favorites with some minor punctuation edits where necessary…

“I eat meat every day. And won’t stop, because it’s good.”

“I run my AC 24/7. I’m not going to sweat to appease this climate religion.”

“I like my house to be 85 in the winter and 55 in the summer. Deal with it, hippies.”

“I solve global warming by turning the ac way down and leaving the windows open. I drive an F350 45 miles to work each day alone.”

“Where I live, it is currently 98˚F with 71% humidity. Sorry, but you can have my a/c when you pry it from my cold dead hands.”

“Being scared of the dark comes with energy-use consequences.”

“K-cups!!!! They are just too easy to use. I do use a reusable mug, however.”

“I just don’t care. About any of it.”

“I change my own oil in my car and dump the old oil down the storm drain. I also throw my old car batteries in the ocean.”

“I’m not having a kid, so I’ll use as many straws as I reasonably need.”

“I don’t do anything for the environment. I don’t care.”

“I LOVE plastic straws & I cannot lie. As many as I can get, before I die. Suck straight soda with apple pie. Yessir, I’m the guy.”