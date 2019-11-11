WATCH: Jet Slides Off Icy Runway at Chicago’s O’Hare Airport

An American Airlines flight slid off an icy runway at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport on Monday morning.

Video captured by a passenger shows the moment the flight from North Carolina lands on the snow-covered pavement at approximately 150 miles per hour and proceeds to skid onto the grass.

“We’re sliding, we’re sliding,” a passenger is heard saying in the video:

WATCH: American Airlines Flight 4125 slides off runway at Chicago O'Hare International Airport; everyone appears to be OK pic.twitter.com/K3QE5x5OmT — BNO News (@BNONews) November 11, 2019

The aircraft then plants a wing into the ground once it stops moving. “I think we landed!” a passenger exclaims during the recording.

Thankfully, no one was injured and all 38 passengers and three crew members were escorted safely from the plane and bused to the terminal.

“American Eagle flight 4125, operated by Envoy Air, slid off the runway due to icy conditions,” the airline said in a statement.

The pilot attempted to land the plane twice but was forced to circle the airport for 20 minutes after the first try, according to passengers.

Once the plane touched the ground about 7:45 a.m., officials halted all landings at O’Hare at 8:30 a.m.

“I think everybody was just holding their breath, because we didn’t know what was coming. A lot of people were bracing for it, grabbing the seats in front of us,” said passenger Shaun Steele.

A Winter Weather advisory was in effect for Chicago, with a forecast that showed up to 6 inches of snow, winds up to 20 miles per hour, and gusts up to 30 miles per hour.

Passenger Luis Torres Curet said he was grateful for the pilot who landed the aircraft safely.

“The conditions here were very bad. It was windy and it was icy,” he commented.

“They should have known that. There was ice on the road, there was wind coming across. They attempted one landing. It failed, and they came back and attempted again, and we’re lucky that we had a very competent pilot there that knew what to do,” Curet said.