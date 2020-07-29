VIDEO: Phoenix Police Save Drowning Dog in Canal

A Phoenix, Arizona, police officer responded to a call of a drowning dog on Tuesday and jumped into a canal to save him.

WATCH: There’s no routine call in police work. This morning our officers responded to reports of a drowning dog in a canal and did not hesitate to jump in and save him. Once this good boy was safely on land again, he was treated by @GlendaleFire and is doing just fine. pic.twitter.com/hBLmTtit2x — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) July 29, 2020

The video showed one of the officers dive in, grabbing the dog and swimming towards the land with it. He struggled to get the dog up the ladder, so the firefighters on land put a rope around him to pull him up.

Firefighters with the Glendale Fire Department were able to get a rope around the dog and guide him towards the fire station. He was given food, water, and a little tender loving care once at the station.

A @GlendaleAZPD officer pulled this pup to safety after he fell into the canal. Glendale firefighters were able to calm the dog and get a rope around him to lead him to their nearby fire station. Once there he was given food, water & some TLC. GPD transported him to HART. pic.twitter.com/QGGXhACu2x — Glendale Fire Dept. (@GlendaleFire) July 28, 2020

This is not the first daring rescue the police and firefighters have had to make in the past week to save an animal.

The Savannah, Georgia, Fire Department rescued a baby kitten on Tuesday, and last week, a group of Washington, DC, firefighters rescued six dogs trapped in a burning home.