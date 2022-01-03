California Has Already Had More Rain This Winter than Previous 12 Months

The State of California has had more rain this winter than in the previous 12 months, according to the National Weather Service.

The Water Year (WY) is off to a great start! Digging into the state data

Current WY volume ~33.9 trillion gallons

Last WY ~33.6 trillion gallons This means that the state has received more precip than last year. For comparison Lake Tahoe contains ~40 trillion gallons. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/T5hbojjJci — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) January 1, 2022

The San Francisco Chronicle reported Sunday:

More precipitation has fallen on California during its current “water year” than in the full prior 12-month span, the National Weather Service says. The downpours and mountain storms of recent weeks have helped boost the state’s precipitation volume to 33.9 trillion gallons thus far for the water year that began Oct. 1, compared to the previous water year’s 33.6 trillion gallons, the service said Sunday. Lake Tahoe by comparison contains roughly 40 trillion gallons. The water year refers to 12 months of precipitation that falls starting Oct. 1, through Sept. 30. That means California’s water year is off to a decent start, meteorologists say, thanks to the atmospheric river that battered the northern part of the state in October and the relatively wet December. Yet while much of the state and Bay Area have now emerged from the most severe drought conditions, the state’s rain and record snowfall in the last two months was not enough to see full drought relief, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

The state still needs much more rain and snow to have a hope of breaking the two-year drought that threatens water supplies throughout California.

Northern California, which is usually rainier than the state’s southern half, will experience rain today and tomorrow, but none is forecast for the following week, according to Accuweather.

