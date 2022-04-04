Climate experts commissioned by the U.N. will release what is claimed to be the definitive guide to “halting global warming” on Monday, in a report ordering how societies and economies must transform to ensure a “liveable” future.

The U.N.’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) is responsible for the publication designed to shape the global climate response in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

AFP reports the IPCC published the first two instalments earlier this year in a trilogy of mammoth scientific assessments covering how greenhouse gas pollution is claimed to be heating the planet and what that means for life on Earth.

This third report will outline what to do about it.

It comes just days after U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appointed a panel led by Canada’s former environment minister to ensure private companies obey climate directives with “every business, investor, city, state and region” targeted for compliance by the globalist body, as Breitbart News reported.

“Governments have the lion’s share of responsibility to achieve net-zero emissions by mid-century,” Guterres said Friday when he announced the plan, adding this was particularly true for the Group of 20 major emerging and industrialized economies that account for 80 percent of greenhouse gas emissions.

Now two weeks of negotiations that have seen nearly 200 nations struggling to thrash out line-by-line a high-level “summary for policymakers” that distils the hundreds of pages of underlying assessment will be made public, according to AFP.

That meeting was supposed to wrap up on Friday, but dragged on through the weekend.

The IPCC assessment was originally due to be published publicly on Monday at 0900 GMT, but will now be released at 1500GMT.

“Everybody has something to lose and everybody has something to gain,” said one person close to the process.

The main focus of the report is on weaning the global economy off fossil fuels and moving to low- or zero-carbon sources of energy, from solar and wind to nuclear, hydro and hydrogen.

The report’s finding will feed into U.N. political negotiations, which resume in November in Egypt at COP 27.