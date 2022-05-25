United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres told university graduates Tuesday they can help save the planet if they refuse to work for “climate wreckers” – companies driving the extraction of fossil fuels, before apologizing for the current generation of world leaders who have “failed” the youth of today.

Guterres addressed thousands of graduates at Seton Hall University in New Jersey, U.S. and exhorted them to “be the generation that succeeds in addressing the planetary emergency of climate change.”

The former Portuguese socialist prime minister then lamented “despite mountains of evidence of looming climate catastrophe, we still see mountains of funding for coal and fossil fuels that are killing our planet.

“But we know investing in fossil fuels is a dead end – no amount of greenwashing or spin can change that. So we must put them on notice: accountability is coming for those who liquidate our future.”

He added: “You hold the cards. Your talent is in demand from multinational companies and big financial institutions. You will have plenty of opportunities to choose from. My message to you is simple: don’t work for climate wreckers. Use your talents to drive us towards a renewable future.”

Soros later chose to pin the blame on the state of the world on his own generation of leaders and those who came directly before.

They have failed the youth of today, he said:

My generation — and your parents’ generation — have fallen short in bequeathing the world you deserve. […] I have hope that you will succeed where we failed.

Guterres closed his address by professing his own faith and urging others to embrace theirs.

“As a Catholic, I have always been guided by the parable of the talents,” he said. “As the history majors here will tell you, talents were currency at the time of the Roman Empire.

“And as the religion majors here will tell you, the parable reminds us that we are not only privileged to have the talents or advantages we have. We also bear a solemn responsibility not to squander them, but to use them in a responsible and constructive way.”

Guterres spoke within hours of globalist George Soros and Pope Francis both delivering the exact same message on what they claim is the primacy of climate matters over all other concerns.