VIDEO: Cadillac Unveils Electric Car with Reported $300K Price Tag

The Celestiq will be built at the company’s Technical Center in Warren, Michigan, according to the CNN report.

“The Celestiq features technology already available on other Cadillac models, like Super Cruise, GM’s hands-free highway driving system. It also has a 55-inch diagonal display screen and a glass roof that can darken to different shades in each of four different zones,” the outlet said.

CELESTIQ has arrived, bringing to life Cadillac's purest expression of design and innovation. A defining statement of a true Cadillac flagship. See for yourself here: https://t.co/vf5AmcmKRv #CELESTIQ #BeIconic pic.twitter.com/xe3pS8PQvx — Cadillac (@Cadillac) July 22, 2022

In August, GM issued a worldwide recall of its Chevrolet Bolt electric cars due to problems with their lithium-ion batteries and out of concern more could go up in flames, Breitbart News reported.