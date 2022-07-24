VIDEO: Cadillac Unveils Electric Car with Reported $300K Price Tag

General Motors (GM) on Friday revealed the Cadillac Celestiq, an electric car that will reportedly cost approximately $300,000.
GM has not announced a date for the start of production, CNN reported Sunday:
While Cadillac has had many beautiful concept cars with rare and exotic materials in recent years, such as the Cadillac Sixteen with an enormous fuel-burning engine, and the Elmiraj with an interior featuring “handpicked fallen Brazilian Rosewood.” The Celestiq is the first that will actually be put into production. It arrives shortly after the brand put into production its first electric vehicle, the Cadillac Lyriq. Cadillac will be among the first luxury brands to make the shift to being fully electric by 2030.
Video footage showed the luxury vehicle that appeared to have screens mounted on the backs of the front seats and a red interior:
The Celestiq will be built at the company’s Technical Center in Warren, Michigan, according to the CNN report.
“The Celestiq features technology already available on other Cadillac models, like Super Cruise, GM’s hands-free highway driving system. It also has a 55-inch diagonal display screen and a glass roof that can darken to different shades in each of four different zones,” the outlet said.
In August, GM issued a worldwide recall of its Chevrolet Bolt electric cars due to problems with their lithium-ion batteries and out of concern more could go up in flames, Breitbart News reported.
At the time, the company advised customers to leave the vehicle outside after charging and not leave it charging indoors overnight.
In June, the Biden administration’s push to have more citizens driving electric vehicles (EV) encountered a dilemma due to EV prices climbing in the last year, according to recent data.
“The price leap follows President Joe Biden’s call back in March for Americans to purchase an electric car to escape high gas prices, promising to ‘double down’ on his pursuit of green energy,” Breitbart News reported.
