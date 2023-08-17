Hurricane Hilary Approaches Baja California; Tropical Storm Could Drench Southwest

A tropical storm named Hilary off the west coast of Mexico in the Pacific Ocean officially became a Category 2 Hurricane on Thursday morning, and is on a course to skirt Baja California by midday Sunday, continuing north to California and the U.S.

The National Hurricane Center currently forecasts that Hilary will hit the Southern California coast as a tropical storm early Monday morning, with wind speeds between 39 and 73 miles per hour. Flooding and widespread damage could result.

California is only two months removed from one of the rainiest winter and spring seasons in recent memory, which dumped trillions of gallons of water on the state and left record-setting snowpacks on the Sierra Nevada mountains. Cool spring weather meant that the snow melted slowly, and most areas were able to avert major flooding. However, many residents of the state endured leaky roofs and other damage — including landslides in some hillside residential neighborhoods of Los Angeles.

The last hurricane to hit California arrived in 1858, in San Diego. A tropical storm hit California in 1934. Hurricanes are not uncommon in late August off the coast of Mexico, often bringing warm water and humid air to California — but rarely storms.

