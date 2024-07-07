Palm Springs Hits Record High Temperature of 124 Degrees Fahrenheit

The city of Palm Springs, California, recorded a high temperature of 124 degrees Fahrenheit (51 degrees Celsius) on Friday, breaking the record of 123 degrees, which was last reached in 2021.

The high temperatures are the result of a heat wave that has gripped much of the state, away from the coastline.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported:

Palm Springs broke an all-time daily temperature record Friday when the official weather station at the airport registered a high of 124 degrees. This breaks the previous record of 123 degrees, which was most recently tied in June 2021.

The temperature is one of the hottest temperatures ever recorded in California outside Death Valley. The state is currently facing a high threat of wildfires in the hot conditions — which did not stop Governor Gavin Newsom (D) from leaving, first to visit the White House to support President Joe Biden, then to campaign for Biden on the Fourth of July in the key swing state of Michigan. Biden is facing growing pressure to step down after his recent poor performance in a debate with former President Donald Trump.

