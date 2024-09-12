Malibu, Los Angeles Rocked by 5.1 Earthquake

LOS ANGELES, California — An earthquake measuring 5.1 magnitude rocked Los Angeles on Thursday morning just before 7:30 a.m., with the epicenter in the coastal community of Malibu, north of the city, famed for its surfing.

The epicenter was about three miles due north of Point Dume, where surfers enjoy the famed Zuma Beach.

The earthquake shook homes for several seconds but did not appear to have caused significant damage. It appears to have been the largest earthquake in Los Angeles County in thirty years, when a 6.7-magnitude quake hit Northridge.

Malibu also experienced a 5.2-magnitude earthquake 35 years ago, in 1989, causing damage but no deaths.

Locals received emergency alerts on their smartphones, advising them to take cover to avoid falling debris. The alert appeared to have been automated; there were no actual reports of falling debris at the time the alert was received.

This author was seated at his desk when the earthquake struck, and the floor felt as if it were rising and falling gently.

