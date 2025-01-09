Aerial footage captured by local news drones shows the devastating damage done by the raging Pacific Palisades fire in the ritzy Los Angeles neighborhood, revealing a post-apocalyptic landscape of destroyed homes.

A horrifying video captured by the Los Angeles-based ABC7 station shows thousands of burnt-out homes in a clear picture for the first time since the smoke began to calm down:

“Row after row, every single home burned down to the foundation,” the reporter can be heard narrating the footage before noting that the outlet has not heard of any fatalities from the Palisades.

A report from NBC News says that one death in the Palisades fire has been confirmed.

At least five people are dead from the Eaton fire, and more than 100,000 people still remain under evacuation orders as multiple significant fires blaze on throughout the city, Breitbart News reported.

Three of the five main fires remained “completely uncontained” on Thursday, the New York Post reported of statements from local fire officials.

President-elect Donald Trump has joined calls for California Gov. Gavin Newsom to “resign,” referring to the Democrat leader as “Newscum” in an unforgiving Wednesday Truth Social post: