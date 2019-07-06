Delingpole: This Tommy Robinson Verdict Is a Travesty of Justice

Tommy Robinson has yet again been found guilty of contempt of court and now faces up to two years in prison.

The decision: Tommy Robinson committed a contempt of court in 3 respects. 1. Breaching reporting resitrticon 2. Live-streaming video outside the court 3. Aggressively confronting and filming defendants — Jessica Swietoniowski (@JessicaSwiet) July 5, 2019

Islamists, the mainstream media, and the left-liberal establishment will be delighted to see the man they like to call “Stephen Yaxley-Lennon” crushed, humiliated and put in his proper place.

But the feeling among many ordinary people will be that justice has not been done. The judges at the Old Bailey may have concluded today that Robinson was technically guilty of contempt of court when he livestreamed outside the Leeds trial of a Pakistani rape gang. As far as his many supporters will be concerned, though, Robinson is really being punished for being a member of the white working class who had the temerity to draw attention to a national scandal — Muslim grooming gangs — which the Establishment has long sought to play down.

An unbelievable verdict at the Old Bailey. Tommy Robinson found guilty on three counts of contempt of court. Sentencing next Thursday. This is a travesty of justice. A political verdict on trumped up charges. What kind of country are we now living in? — Gerard Batten (@GerardBattenMEP) July 5, 2019

I have had to step out of the court to make my way to the airport. But I have the news from @AndrewLawton & @jessicaswiet. I am shocked. Just two hours ago I naively predicted that Tommy would be acquitted. How wrong I was about this case — and about the United Kingdom. — Ezra Levant 🍁 (@ezralevant) July 5, 2019

Ezra Levant is the Canadian reporter who has done more than anyone to expose the injustice of Robinson’s predicament. Levant has repeatedly flown from Canada to report on Robinson’s trials with a diligence, fairness, and attention to detail entirely lacking from the mainstream media’s coverage.

The case dates back to 2018, when — in his role as citizen journalist and crusader against the grooming gangs which have preyed especially on white working-class communities around Britain — Robinson filmed and tried to interview some of the defendants outside one such trial.

Robinson’s case was and is that he had never had any intention of breaching court reporting restrictions. On the contrary, he had taken great pains to check — both with court officials and police — that he was not potentially in contempt of court.

We have evidence from court employees that Tommy & staff inquired about the publication ban. We have evidence from court staff that they failed to publicize the ban (including on the TV screen). So what turns on whether or not Tommy's staff took a photo of the screen? — Ezra Levant 🍁 (@ezralevant) July 5, 2019

There is no evidence to suggest that Robinson jeopardised the outcome of the trial, or let guilty men go free. Nor, it’s clear, was he aggressive towards them when he filmed them. Robinson’s view is simply that such people should not be permitted to commit a crime as heinous as grooming and raping often underage girls and then blend back into their community, unnoticed, when they may still pose a threat.

Prosecutor: why did you want to show the face of the accused rapists?

Tommy: because they were out on bail, on the streets, working with children, working in chicken shops. People ought to know. — Ezra Levant 🍁 (@ezralevant) July 4, 2019

But the prosecution took a different line — and it was one that the court clearly found more persuasive. Far from doing the public a service, the court decided, Robinson’s actions amounted to a “serious interference with the administration of justice”.

With what might strike some observers as the most extraordinary double standards, the prosecution lawyer laid into Robinson for causing distress to the rape gang trial defendants — while pointedly overlooking the appalling nature of the crimes which had landed them in court in the first place.

Caldecott the prosecutor is deeply concerned about the rapists. He just complained that Tommy had the temerity of filming them "at a time of high anxiety for them". I haven't heard a word from Caldecott about the high anxiety of the dozens of little girls raped by these men. — Ezra Levant 🍁 (@ezralevant) July 5, 2019

Obviously, the prosecution lawyer was doing no more than his job. What’s disappointing, though, is that court actually endorsed this disingenuousness.

Yesterday, Ezra Levant tweeted:

I’m back at the Old Bailey for Tommy Robinson’s trial. I’m optimistic — the last four judges in a row have sided with Tommy over Theresa May’s foolish attorney general. Maybe I’m naive but I think he’s going to win. Please see all my reports at https://t.co/bSnYZjwfMk pic.twitter.com/hgtB5lXIV0 — Ezra Levant 🍁 (@ezralevant) July 5, 2019

I never shared his optimism. Two months ago, when Robinson was standing as a candidate in the EU elections, one Establishment insider confidently told me that there wasn’t a chance Robinson would ever take up his place at Brussels, even if he was elected. Decisions had been made at the highest levels that Robinson was an inconvenience and that, if necessary, he would have to be put back behind bars.

You can dismiss this as conspiracy theory if you will. But it is certainly the case that no one has done so much time — ten weeks, most of it in solitary confinement for his own protection from the Muslim prison gangs which would happily have killed him — on such a flimsy contempt of court pretext as Tommy Robinson.

UK government policy, certainly under Theresa May, has been to avoid all confrontation with problematic elements in the Muslim community and instead to try to persuade the public that the threats of terrorist incidents or predatory rape gangs are overblown; and that furthermore the threat from the “far right” is at least as dangerous.

As the mainstream media’s favourite example of the “far right”, Robinson has long been considered fair game for all manner of vicious criticism.

I’ve argued before that Tommy Robinson is the Establishment’s Emmanuel Goldstein: unfairly selected as the state’s officially sanctioned target for the public’s righteous hatred, regardless of anything he has or hasn’t done wrong.

Yet again, justice has not been done. Nor, in the eyes of many unbiased observers, has it been seen to be done.