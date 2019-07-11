Man Arrested for Trespass After Climbing Front Gates of Buckingham Palace

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 15: Blossom and spring flowers bloom in front of Buckingham Palace before the Royal Wedding on April 15, 2011 in London, England. Stands, media facilities and temporary fencing are being erected along the route the couple will travel. (Photo by Matthew Lloyd/Getty Images)
Matthew Lloyd/Getty

LONDON (AP) – London police have arrested a man who climbed the front gates of Buckingham Palace while Queen Elizabeth II was in residence.

Police said late Wednesday night that the 22-year-old man was arrested earlier that morning by specialist royal police officers.

Palace officials declined to say whether the queen was told about the incident.

Police say the intruder wasn’t carrying a weapon and that the incident is not seen as related to any extremist threat.

The suspect is in police custody. He hasn’t been charged or identified.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.