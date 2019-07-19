ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A doctor, two medical staff members, and a translator have been arrested at a state-run camp for migrants and refugees in Greece, accused of issuing medical notes for non-existent conditions to exempt migrants from deportation.

The alleged criminal operation occurred on Samos, one of five Greek islands where movement of asylum seekers is restricted.

The suspects, who face charges of fraud, bribery, breach of duty, and membership of criminal organization, allegedly charged 300-500 euros ($335-560) for the medical notes that would allow migrants to travel to the Greek mainland for a hospital exam or remain on Samos for medical tests.

Five other doctors were arrested as alleged accomplices along with one migrant man.

The arrests followed an investigation by the police’s international affairs bureau in the northern city of Thessaloniki.