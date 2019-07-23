Trump Welcomes Prime Minister Boris Johnson: ‘He Will Be Great!’

U.S. President Donald Trump has hailed the selection of Boris Johnson to the leadership of the United Kingdom, writing that the Conservative will be great.

Former Mayor of London and foreign secretary Boris Johnson [pictured above meeting President Trump in 2017, above] won a ballot of Conservative members Tuesday to become the new party leader, a position that brings with it the office of Prime Minister under the present makeup of the British Parliament. Mr Johnson is expected to officially take on the title of Prime Minister on Wednesday afternoon.

Reacting to the news, President Trump congratulated Mr Johnson and made a prediction for his future performance, stating “He will be great!”

Congratulations to Boris Johnson on becoming the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. He will be great! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 23, 2019

President Trump appeared optimistic about the prospects of a Johnson leadership before the vote closed last week. Breitbart News reported his comments when the President said: “I think they’ve done a very poor job with Brexit, I think the previous Prime Minister has done a very bad job with Brexit, what can I say, I mean it’s a disaster. It shouldn’t be that way, I think Boris will straighten it out.”

Trump continued: “I like Boris Johnson, I always have … he’s a different kind of guy, but they say I’m a different kind of a guy too, we get along well,” he said. “I think we’ll have a very good relationship.”

Boris Johnson himself has been a lot cooler on President Trump. While he has spoken up for President Trump when he has criticised Theresa May’s Brexit strategy, he has also criticised Trump’s comments and even reportedly snubbed a meeting with him when the President was in London earlier this year.