UK: Gambian Migrant Subjects 11-year-old to ‘Horrifying’ Rape

A Gambian migrant has been imprisoned forcing his way into an 11-year-old girl’s bedroom and subjecting her to a “horrifying” rape in Bradford, England.

Haji Kaloga, 31, wrapped his hands around the child’s neck and said “Who’s the man?” he threw her on the ground and carried out what judge Andrew Haslam QC described as a “quite horrifying sexual assault”, the Telegraph and Argus reports.

“He made her promise not to tell anyone and if she did, he would kill her,” prosecutor Christine Egerton told the court — but, after the attack was over, she was able to escape the rapist by leaping out of a first-floor window and calling police.

Initially she was too terrified to get into the patrol car which arrived for her, but after being taken to the station she recounted what Kaloga had done to her, and DNA evidence linking him to the crime collected.

Addressing her attacker directtly in Bradford Crown Court, the girl read out the following victim impact statement:

“I want you to know that what you have done to me, or ever said to me, is something I won’t ever forget until the day I die. “I want you to know this because you sexually abused me. Even though I won’t ever forget what you did, I won’t let it change my future, or change who or what I want to be. “Sooner or later, one day, you will hear that I have become something that you can never imagine. I hope that I never ever meet a man like you again.”

The judge said he was “struck by [the victim’s] strength of character after her terrible ordeal” and praised her as a “a truly remarkable young girl”.

Kaloga only received a 13-year sentence for his crime, however, and while his defence lawyer said it is “likely” he will be deported after his term — which may not be served in full — the Home Office has a very poor record on executing deportation orders, or even keeping track of migrants, including ex-prisoners, who have been given one.

UK ‘Loses’ 56,000 Migrants Due for Deportation, Including Over 700 Ex-Cons https://t.co/WOHRVImLCE — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) November 3, 2017

Follow Jack Montgomery on Twitter: @JackBMontgomery