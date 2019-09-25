The UK government used the first business of the resumed Parliament Wednesday to goad members who have persistently voted against both Brexit and submitting themselves to the scrutiny of the British people, calling the house a “dead Parliament” and its members “cowardly”.

The Attorney General, who had been under considerable pressure to resign his position after the Supreme Court’s decision Tuesday dramatically turned the tables on the opposition Wednesday morning as repeated attempted blows from the benches failed to land.

As anti-Brexit members of the house lashed out at the government over perceived anti-democratic behaviour, Attorney General Geoffrey Cox told the house that while they were “cowardly” for running from the British public for now, there would soon come a day when the “turkeys” would be no longer able to postpone Christmas.

BoJo Compares Endless Brexit Delay to Eternal Torture of Classical Myth in UN Speech https://t.co/LYmaa4I2Re — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) September 25, 2019

Cox’s already famously loud and deep voice surged as he furiously reminded the house of the two opportunities it had been given to call a general election which were rejected, and the three opportunities to pass Theresa May’s Brexit deal, also rejected. These circumstances being the case, he said, the government was left with no choice but to plough on with a no-deal Brexit.

On Parliament’s refusal to give the British people a say on the type of Brexit to go going forward with via the ballot box, having a variety of parties with differing views on the way ahead to choose from, Mr Cox told the house it had surrendered its right to legitimacy.

Excoriating the house, Cox said: “This Parliament is a dead Parliament. It should no longer sit.

“It has no moral right to sit upon these green benches… while they block 17.4 million people’s votes, this Parliament is a disgrace.”

The Attorney General’s metaphor of members of parliament being Turkeys unwilling to vote for Christmas follows a report on the same lines by Breitbart London earlier this month, laying out the much-changed political landscape which means for the first time in British history, the opposition no longer wants a general election and with it the opportunity to form a government.

Because Parliament now has the ability to prevent the mortally wounded government from calling a general election and ending the impasse in the house, the anti-Brexit opposition is able to effectively govern from the shadows, passing anti-Brexit legislation without having to go through the formalities of actually being in power.

The government is reported to be preparing to call for a general election once again in the coming days, and likely as soon as tomorrow, Thursday. It remains unlikely Parliament will agree to the demand.

Claim: PM Johnson Will Attempt to Call Brexit General Election This Week https://t.co/2kY2gBgKcZ — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) September 25, 2019

Read the Attorney General’s remarks to the house: