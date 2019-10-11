UK police are investigating a potential “lone wolf” terror attack after a knifeman went out and stabbed visitors at a Manchester shopping centre “randomly” Friday, injuring four.

A man in his 40s was arrested by Manchester police Friday morning after officers were called to the scene at 11:15 by reports of a man “lunging at multiple people” with a knife.

Among the injured was a 19-year-old woman, a 50-year-old man, and a further woman, all stabbed. A fourth woman was also injured but not with a knife, and was assessed by paramedics at the scene and deemed not to need hospital treatment, suggesting she may have been injured in the process of evacuating the building.

Responding to the attack on micro-blogging platform Twitter, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was “shocked” by the incident while praising the response of the emergency services.

While police initially refused to speculate on the nature and purpose of the attack, it was subsequently revealed they had enacted their pre-planned operation intended to respond to a marauding terror, and that the suspect was arrested on terror offences. The unnamed individual was rearrested Friday afternoon on the suspicion of the commission, preparation and instigation of an act of terrorism.

The Manchester Evening News quotes an eyewitness to the attack as having said:

I’d just gone for my morning coffee and was walking past Starbucks when I heard a woman scream. I span around and saw this guy who had a knife in his hand. It looked like he had stabbed her back. There was blood pouring from her and she just fell to the floor. As soon as I saw the knife I just ran as fast as I could and was warning others what happened. Everyone was looking down from the first floor and there was real panic, people screaming. The police were there in minutes and then we were evacuated. I can’t describe what it was like. It was like a nightmare. Like something out of a horror film. It was awful. I can’t get that image out of my head.

