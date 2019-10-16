BRUSSELS (AP) – Inflation in the 19-country eurozone has fallen to its lowest rate since November 2016.
Statistics agency Eurostat revised down the annual rate of consumer price inflation in September to 0.8% from its initial estimate of 0.9% as energy prices fell by more than initially thought.
The fall in the rate from the previous month’s 1% helps explain why the European Central Bank recently announced another stimulus package.
Low inflation can be a sign of economic weakness and has been a concern for officials at the ECB, whose goal is to have inflation of just under 2%. The central bank decided Sept. 12 to launch a package of measures aimed at raising inflation and supporting weakening growth.
