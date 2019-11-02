Left-Wing Italian Govt Allows NGO Ship with 88 Migrants Aboard to Dock

In this photo taken on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, The Alan Kurdi rescue ship, foreground, approaches a dinghy boat full of migrants, top right, as a Libya-flagged speedboat, top left, sails around, off the coast of Libya. A humanitarian aid group said gunmen on Libya-flagged speedboats threatened the crew of …
Sea-Eye via AP

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — Italy has assigned a port where 88 migrants stranded for days on a rescue ship can disembark, following a deal to share them out among several European countries.

The Italian interior ministry said Friday night the Alan Kurdi, operated by Germany’s Sea-Eye humanitarian group, will dock in Taranto, southern Italy.

Sea-Eye rescued the migrants a week earlier and pressed Italy for days to let it disembark the passengers.

The boat got docking permission after Germany and France together agreed to take 60 of the migrants. Portugal is taking 5 and Ireland 2, with Italy taking the rest.

Contending that aid ships facilitate human trafficking, Italy in recent years has closed its ports to the vessels, allowing docking only after other European countries pledge to take the migrants.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.