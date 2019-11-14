Despite Brussels Demands, UK Refuses to Name New EU Commissioner

LONDON (AP) — With election campaigning in full swing for its Dec. 12 election, Britain has informed its European Union partners that it will not name a new commissioner to the EU´s executive arm despite an obligation to do so.

Britain´s envoy to Brussels, Tim Barrow, sent a letter to EU headquarters informing them of London´s decision.

Barrow´s office said Thursday that “we have written to the EU to confirm that pre-election guidance states the U.K. should not normally make nominations for international appointments during this period.”

London routinely affirms that it wants to respect EU rules and not impede the functioning of the bloc as long as it´s a member.

But the commission´s incoming president has twice written to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson demanding that someone be named. Johnson had previously vowed not to do so.