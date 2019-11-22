Dozens of illegals were found in two shipping containers in the British Isles that had travelled from mainland Europe in two separate incidents on Thursday.

Police in the Republic of Ireland confirmed that 16 male migrants believed to be of Middle Eastern origin were found in a sealed container during a routine inspection of cargo travelling by ferry from the French port of Cherbourg to Rosslare, County Wexford, according to Reuters.

All migrants were said to be in good health and are believed to be adults, though police are waiting on the assessment of one thought to be underage.

Immigration officers began processing the men yesterday at 2:40 pm, and it is believed that an Irish company owns the lorry trailer.

On Thursday evening, ten male migrants were found in a lorry in Essex on the M25 motorway near the town of Waltham Abbey.

An Essex Police spokeswoman said in comments reported by the Evening Standard: “Police were called to reports of people inside a lorry container at around 6 pm. Officers attended and found ten men in the rear of the container.

“They have been arrested on suspicion of immigration offences. One was taken to hospital for medical treatment. The driver has been arrested. Inquiries continue.”

On Tuesday, a cargo ship bound for the UK was turned back to the Netherlands after authorities found 25 illegals in a refrigerated lorry. Dutch media described the migrants as Middle Eastern-looking, and upon return, they were met by ambulances and immigration officers.

While on Wednesday, motorists called the police after seeing migrants throw oranges out of the back of a refrigerated lorry on the A14 at Brampton, Cambridgeshire, in a bid to be rescued. The Telegraph reports that the migrants had attempted the signal after becoming cold. Three were taken to hospital, but no serious injuries were reported.

The incidents come after 39 Vietnamese migrants were found dead in a refrigerated lorry container in Purfleet, Essex, last month. Several individuals in Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Vietnam have been arrested.

Thames Valley Police confirmed on Friday that another man from Northern Ireland had been arrested in connection to the deaths on conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration and conspiracy to traffic people.