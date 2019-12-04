Denmark Strips Third Islamic State Member of Passport

Denmark has announced that another Islamic State member will have their passport and citizenship revoked in what has become the third case in just over a week.

The first case involved a 25-year-old Kurdish man who had joined Islamic State as a fighter and had attempted to come back to Denmark from Istanbul for over a year, Danish newspaper Berlingske reports. The 25-year-old had been given a prison sentence in his absence in absentia in Denmark for joining the terror group in 2016.

The second case involved a 30-year-old woman who moved to the former Islamic State capital of Raqqa, where she married a Danish fighter named Rawand Taher and worked at a clinic in the city.

The woman, who spent around four years in the Islamic State, later married an Afghan fighter after the death of Taher in a 2015 drone strike. She was then captured by Kurdish forces and currently resides in a Kurdish-run camp.

Radical Muslim Arrested for Threatening to Kill Swedish and Danish Royals https://t.co/aOp3KKRhC1 — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) October 30, 2019

The identity of the third individual to has so far not been revealed by Danish authorities.

All three cases, which have been pursued by Foreign Minister for Immigration and Integration Mattias Tesfaye, have come in just over a week and take advantage of legislation passed in October that allows the government to strip the citizenship of dual nationals deemed a severe security risk to the country.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen justified the policy in October stating: “These are people who have turned their backs on Denmark and fought with violence against our democracy and freedom. They pose a threat to our security. They are unwanted in Denmark.”

Denmark has faced several radical Islamic threats in recent years, most recently a plot that involved a 33-year-old Muslim man in Copenhagen plotting to murder the Danish and Swedish royal families.