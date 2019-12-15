A 30-year-old Swedish woman has been convicted by a district court for engaging in a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old unaccompanied minor migrant in her care.

The Attunda District Court found the woman guilty after she confessed to having had a relationship with the teen in 2017 after he had been put in her care. She claimed the teen had forced her and that she was not aware he was under the age of 18, Nyheter Idag reports.

The migrant, who had just turned 15 when he came to live with the woman, is originally from Albania and came to live in a home with her after he had threatened someone with a knife at the previous home he had been living at.

The migrant claimed that the two engaged in various kinds of sexual intercourse on a daily basis, while the defendant claimed she and the migrant had only had intercourse for a total of six times.

‘Sex Tourism’: Open Borders Activist ‘Exploiting’ Migrants By ‘Sleeping Around’ In Calais Camp https://t.co/JetjhqNaOd pic.twitter.com/WJmpejiO0U — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) September 23, 2016

The court ruled that the sex had been consensual on both sides, despite the woman’s claims she had been forced, and said it did not believe she could have thought the teen was over 18, stating that he must have looked “very young” at the time.

Following her conviction, the 30-year-old was given a conditional sentence, 160 hours of community service, and a fine of 50,000 Swedish krona (£4,038/$5,319).

While cases of sexual exploitation of underage migrants by female asylum care workers are rare, several cases have taken place in recent years, including in 2017 when two women working with asylum seekers in Denmark were arrested for sexual exploitation of 17-year-olds.

NGOs, some of which also care for young migrants, have also been plagued by several scandals involving older women engaging in liaisons with migrant boys including in the former Calais Jungle migrant camp.

Some activists were accused of engaging in “sex tourism.”

Migrant Sex Criminal: I Hate Sweden, I’m Just Here to F*** Swedish Girls https://t.co/XmST1iwqrr pic.twitter.com/2jD6KDS5rl — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) July 28, 2016